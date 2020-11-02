HDFC Q2 consolidated net profit declines 57.5% to Rs 4,600 crore

-
ALSO READ
Reduce stake in insurance subsidiaries to 50% or below: RBI to HDFC
Federal Bank to buy another 4% stake in its JV from IDBI Bank for Rs 80 cr
ICICI Bank exempted from paring stake in insurance subsidiaries for 3 yrs
HDFC offloads 26 million shares worth Rs 1,274 crore of HDFC Life
HDFC Life Insurance hits all-time high ahead of inclusion in Nifty50 index
-
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined by 57.5 per cent to Rs 4,600 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020-21.
The consolidated profit after tax attributable during the corresponding three months of 2019-20 stood at Rs 10,389 crore, HDFC said in a statement.
Total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 34,090.45 crore in the said quarter from Rs 32,850.89 crore a year ago.
"During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Rs 8,000 crore pertained to profit on loss of control of a subsidiary, GRUH Finance Limited. The stake sale of GRUH Finance by the Corporation was to facilitate the merger of GRUH with Bandhan Bank," it said.
On a standalone basis, its net profit declined by 28 per cent to Rs 2,870.12 crore from Rs 3,961.53 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income (standalone) decreased to Rs 11,732.70 crore from Rs 13,494.12 crore a year ago.
The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stood at Rs 3,647 crore compared to Rs 3,021 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 21 per cent.
Net interest margin stood at 3.3 per cent at the end of the second quarter.
As per regulatory norms, it said the gross non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020, stood at 1.81 per cent or Rs 8,511 crore in absolute terms.
In August 2020, HDFC raised Rs 10,000 crore of equity capital through a qualified institutions placement and it also mobilised Rs 307 crore upfront through an issue of warrants.
HDFC Ltd sold 2,60,00,000 equity shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited resulting in a pre-tax gain of Rs 1,240.59 crore, it said.
"As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation's equity shareholding in HDFC Life stood at 50.15 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that the Corporation reduce its shareholding in HDFC Life to 50 per cent or below by December 16, 2020," it said.
The RBI has also directed the Corporation to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited to 50 per cent or below within 6 months of merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Limited with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, it added.
The capital adequacy ratio of the mortgage firm stood at 20.7 per cent, of which Tier I capital was 19.5 per cent. As per the regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and Tier I capital is 14 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU