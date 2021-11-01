HDFC second quarter net profit rises 32% to Rs 3,780 crore

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
Govt permits 100% FDI in oil PSUs approved for strategic disinvestment
Axis Bank to waive 12 EMIs on select home loans under festive offer
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
Govt appoints seven executive directors for public sector banks
-
The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday reported a 32 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,780 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The corporation had posted a net profit of Rs 2,870 crore in the same period a year ago.
Its total income during the July-September period of FY22 rose to Rs 12,226.39 crore, as against Rs 11,732.70 crore in the same period of FY21, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
During the half-year ended September 30, 2021, individual approvals and disbursements grew by 67 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, it said.
On a consolidated basis, the net profit in the reported quarter stood at Rs 5,670.47 crore, up from Rs 5,035.41 crore in the year-ago period, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) said.
The total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 38,603.51 crore from Rs 34,090.45 crore.
"The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both the affordable housing segment as well as in high-end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augur well for the housing sector," HDFC said in the filing.
HDFC scrip was trading at Rs 2,901.35 apiece on BSE, up 2.02 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU