Health tech firm Practo elevates Siddhartha Nihalani as co-founder

Practo, a healthcare company, has announced Siddhartha Nihalani, its long-term executive and growth head, as its co-founder.



Nihalani has been associated with since its inception and has been a driving force behind the technology, growth and business strategy. With this elevation, Nihalani will accompany Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal, the other co-founders, who started the company back in 2008.

Nihalani began his professional journey with Practo, straight out of college as a mechanical engineer from NITK Surathkal where Shashank and Lal were his batchmates. It was there that the idea of building was born. Since then, he has worn many hats at as he worked across functions of design, engineering and product management.

“We’re in a brave new world and Practo has never been more important than it is now. We have expanded greatly across products and geographies in recent years, with major launches like Practo Prime, Health Plans and Practo Care Surgeries, all spearheaded by Siddhartha (Nihalani),” said Shashank ND, CEO and co-founder, Practo. “Together, Siddhartha, Abhinav and I cannot be more excited to lead Practo into the next phase, where healthcare is more inclusive, integrated, and safe, while living our shared values of trust, transparency and healthcare for all.”

Commenting on the appointment Abhinav Lal, co-founder, Practo said Nihalani’s passion for engineering and coding helped the firm create breakthrough products. “His knowledge and experience in the product development space has allowed us to think big and build quality Practo suite of products,” said Lal. “With him as a fellow co-founder, we aim to chart new growth for Practo as we advance towards complete digitization of the Indian healthcare sector.”

In this new role, Nihalani will focus on building products for Practo’s digital first surgery business. He is going to play an active role in new product development that will further Practo’s mission of providing quality and affordable healthcare to over a billion Indians. Along with this, he would also work with Practo’s core leadership on business strategy and expansion.

“It has been an absolute honour to be a part of Practo’s journey and witness it grow to where it is today. We are glad that Practo has been a catalyst of change and made tremendous progress towards digitizing India’s healthcare journey,” said Siddhartha Nihalani, co-founder, Practo. “I have always believed in our collective vision and hope that in my new role, I’m able to fast-track the growth for the organization as we continue to innovate and bring new products that simplify healthcare for one and all.”