We aim to be one of India's top CDMO, API players: Advent's Shweta Jalan

Advent PE is set to pick up a 50.1 per cent stake from promoters Jasti family, and will launch an open offer for another 26 per cent from public shareholders. Advent plans to merge Suven with its portfolio company Cohance and will focus on making it a $1-billion contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in India. Cohance Lifesciences, wholly owned by Advent, was formed in November 2022 to create a new brand identity for its CDMO and API platforms. In an interaction with Sohini Das, Shweta Jalan, managing partner and head of Advent International in India, elaborates her plans about the synergies between Suven Pharma and Cohance. Edited excerpts:
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 21:59 IST
