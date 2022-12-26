JUST IN
We aim to be one of India's top CDMO, API players: Advent's Shweta Jalan
Widening scope, aim to be a key player in urban infra space: DMRC MD
Why does WeWork India CEO think his firm is just scratching the surface?
Green hydrogen will not be limited by borders: ReNew Power Founder & CEO
Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO
We aim to help 300 Indian startups set up in Canada by 2025: TBDC chief
Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President
Rising cost of raw materials a challenge for drug firms: Cipla's Hamied
JSPL sees 'very good reason' to consider RINL, NMDC: MD Bimlendra Jha
It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Kerala sees 5% rise in alcohol sales during Christmas, says BevCo
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We aim to be one of India's top CDMO, API players: Advent's Shweta Jalan

'Suven alone has multiple engines of growth across all segments and a strong pipeline of Phase 3 and late Phase 2 molecules'

Topics
Advent International | Q&A | healthcare

Sohini Das 

Shweta Jalan
Managing Partner and Head of Advent International in India Shweta Jalan

Advent PE is set to pick up a 50.1 per cent stake from promoters Jasti family, and will launch an open offer for another 26 per cent from public shareholders. Advent plans to merge Suven with its portfolio company Cohance and will focus on making it a $1-billion contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in India. Cohance Lifesciences, wholly owned by Advent, was formed in November 2022 to create a new brand identity for its CDMO and API platforms. In an interaction with Sohini Das, Shweta Jalan, managing partner and head of Advent International in India, elaborates her plans about the synergies between Suven Pharma and Cohance. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Advent International

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 21:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.