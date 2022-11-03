JUST IN
Business Standard

Hero Electric to invest Rs 2,500 crore to launch 4 million units by 2026

The first stage of investment will roll out this year for a new factory in Rajasthan, where vendor units will invest another Rs 400 crore

Topics
Hero Electric | Electric Vehicles | rajasthan

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Hero Electric to raise capacity at Ludhiana plant to 500k units in 6 months

Hero Electric has decided to invest Rs 2,500 crore to build additional capacity of about 4 million electric two-wheelers by 2026. The first stage of investment will roll out this year for a new factory in Rajasthan, where vendor units will invest another Rs 400 crore.

Read our full coverage on Hero Electric

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 23:07 IST

