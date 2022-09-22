Hero MotoCorp hikes 2-wheeler prices by up to Rs 1k to offset rising costs

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hero MotoCorp
Photo: Shutterstock

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has increased prices of its two-wheelers by up to Rs 1,000 to partially offset the impact of cost inflation.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, it has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect.

"The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation," it said, adding, the hike "will be up to Rs 1,000 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market".

Hero MotoCorp sells a variety of motorcycles and scooters ranging from entry level bike 'HF 100' priced at Rs 55,450 to XPULSE 200 4V priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 22:24 IST

