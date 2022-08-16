JUST IN
Near-term profit woes for Hindalco's India biz amid high energy costs
Industrial segment likely to drive growth of Bharat Forge stock
New additions to Bullet family augur well for Eicher Motors stock
Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries FY23 volume, margin seen under pressure
Analysts bearish on Delhivery as volumes, integration costs weigh on Q1
MGL, Gujarat Gas: Analysts see some silver lining for downstream gas stocks
Rural recovery, robust volume growth help Dabur post incremental gains
GAIL stock slips on worries of gas supply disruptions despite strong Q1
Falling raw material prices, demand recovery to drive gains for Bosch stock
Supply chain, margin woes for Siemens, but strong order flow a positive
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
India's sub-Rs 10,000 phone market may be reserved for domestic players
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp: Q1 disappoints, but there's hope of a better second half

Volumes and margins are expected to improve on the back of a good monsoon and decline in raw material costs, respectively

Topics
Hero MotoCorp | Q1 results | Companies

Devangshu Datta 

Hero Motocorp

The 2-wheeler market industry has been reeling from the combination of supply chain issues, high raw material costs and weak demand. While demand continues to look weak going by sales data from July, the Q1 (April-June quarter) results indicate some degree of stability on the supply chain front with chip sourcing becoming less difficult and the costs of RM (raw materials) may also have leveled off as metal prices corrected through Q1.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Hero MotoCorp

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 08:56 IST

`
.