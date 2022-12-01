JUST IN
Jindal, Adani, Mittal line up more projects and investments in Odisha
Tata Steel will continue to invest in Odisha, says CEO T V Narendran
SJVN, Grid Corporation of Odisha to form JV for hydro, solar projects
More price increase unlikely this fiscal year: Britannia MD Varun Berry
IBC process: Resolution and distribution of funds may be separated
Tata Play becomes first firm to file confidential papers with Sebi for IPO
Essar Group plans $4.9 billion petrochemical complex in Odisha
Reliance Capital bids 70% lower than independent valuation report
Citi deal may be complete in May: Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry
Serum Institute, Byju's top Burgundy-Hurun unlisted companies list
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jindal, Adani, Mittal line up more projects and investments in Odisha
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp wholesales rise by 12% to 390,932 units in November

The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its wholesales increased by 12 per cent to 3,90,932 units

Topics
Hero MotoCorp | Wholesale

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hero Motors Company, HMC

The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its wholesales increased by 12 per cent to 3,90,932 units.

The company dispatched 3,49,393 units in November 2021.

In a statement, Hero MotoCorp said it expects the momentum to build-up in the coming quarters on account of favourable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with upcoming marriage season.

In the domestic market, the company's sales rose to 3,79,839 units as compared with 3,28,862 units in November last year.

However, exports declined to 11,093 units last month from 20,531 units in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hero MotoCorp

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.