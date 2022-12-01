Hero MotoCorp wholesales rise by 12% to 390,932 units in November

-
The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its wholesales increased by 12 per cent to 3,90,932 units.
The company dispatched 3,49,393 units in November 2021.
In a statement, Hero MotoCorp said it expects the momentum to build-up in the coming quarters on account of favourable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with upcoming marriage season.
In the domestic market, the company's sales rose to 3,79,839 units as compared with 3,28,862 units in November last year.
However, exports declined to 11,093 units last month from 20,531 units in 2021.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 21:52 IST
