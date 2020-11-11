JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

SpiceJet reports net loss of Rs 112.6 crore for September quarter
Business Standard

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT jumps six-fold to Rs 70 cr

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE

Topics
Ashoka Buildcon | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income stood at Rs 1,218.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,052.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,109.83 crore from Rs 999.90 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 11 2020. 23:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.