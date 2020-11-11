Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT jumps six-fold to Rs 70 cr

-
Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
Total income stood at Rs 1,218.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,052.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,109.83 crore from Rs 999.90 crore a year ago.
