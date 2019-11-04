Hindujas not planning to invest in India's aviation sector: Dheeraj Hinduja

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chennai 

Hinduja Group
Logo of Hinduja Group. (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

Aviation is not in the investment purview of the Hinduja group in India, said Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland Ltd.

"We get various investment proposals. However, aviation sector is not in the investment purview of the family," Hinduja told IANS on Monday.

Earlier, the Hinduja group had considered investing in Jet Airways but later decided against it.

With the central government planning to rope in a private player for Air India as part of the state-owned airline's divestment plans, Hinduja was asked on the possibilities of the groups's interest in the sector.

Hinduja is a diversified group present across 38 countries, with interests in automobiles, power, chemicals, finance and other sectors.

 
First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 21:27 IST

