Hindustan Zinc to seek board approval to raise up to Rs 4,000 cr via NCDs

Vedanta group firm Ltd (HZL) on Thursday said it proposes to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via debentures.

"The company proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crores in one or more tranches, and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on September 22," HZL said in a BSE filing.

The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the board of directors in its meeting held on July 21, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)