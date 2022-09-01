Homegrown Twitter rival Koo lays off 40 employees in 'realignment' move.

-
ALSO READ
Twitter planned to raise profits by monetising adult content: Report
Why is there a growing unease between the govt and Big Tech in India?
Sebi drops Indian connection clause to make investment easy for AIF, VCF
Twitter tells Shashi Tharoor-led panel it follows strict data privacy
Twitter's new feature may soon allow multiple users to co-author a tweet
-
Homegrown Twitter rival Koo has laid off at least 40 people, mostly from its operations and backend teams, and the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday that it is realigning its workforce aceto the current business requirements".
The development was first reported by leading startup news portal Inc42, which said that Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna is currently abroad, seeking a fresh round of funding.
A Koo spokesperson told IANS thatAthe platform is at a phase of rapid growth as it steers digital inclusion for native language speakers.
"We recently attained a major milestone of 45 million downloads, growing 10x in the last 2 months. The growth that we are witnessing in our business is reflected in our employee strength of 350+ people strong," said the spokesperson.
Koo, which is aiming to reach the 100 million-download mark, said that it continues to "recruit talent especially as far as engineering and machine learning teams are concerned".
"Our workforce is streamlined to ensure it is aligned to the current business requirements. As a people-first company, we appreciate the talent and contributions of each of our associates," the spokesperson added.
Launched in March 2020, Koo is currently available in 10 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.
According to the platform, it has over 45 million downloads and is actively leveraged by 7,000 high-profile people from across the spectrum.
In February this year, Koo raised nearly $10 million in two different trances from multiple investors.
The investors included Capsier Venture Partner, Ravi Modi Family Trust, Ashneer Grover, FBC Venture Partners, Adventz Finance etc, according to regulatory filings.
Last year, Koo raised its Series B funding from Tiger Global, Accel Partners, and Blume Ventures.
---IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 11:48 IST