Twitter tells Shashi Tharoor-led panel it follows strict data privacy

-
ALSO READ
MSCI maintains status quo on Asia during annual mkt classification review
Twitter may soon allow users to add videos, pictures in same tweet: Report
India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter
Twitter rolls out crisis policy to hide tweets with false information
Why is there a growing unease between the govt and Big Tech in India?
-
Twitter has told a parliamentary panel that follows it follows strict data safety standards and most of the employees do not have access to user data.
Twitter officials were asked questions by the panel led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday.
Sources have said that the members asked about former employee Peiter Zatko's allegation and it clarified that the government did not force them to recruit their people in the company.
The micro-blogging site also denied any data leak by the company.
The panelhad summoned Twitter and IRCTC over data privacy.
As per the Lok Sabha the step was "to hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India on the subject of citizens data security and privacy".
The committee will hear the views of individual/stakeholder/experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and Gig economy relating to the subject of citizens' data security and privacy.
It has also called for a briefing by the representatives of IRCTC on the issue.
According to reports, the IRCTC has more than 10 crore users and reports say it wants to monetise this data.
--IANS
miz/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 09:07 IST