Twitter's new feature may soon allow multiple users to co-author a tweet

Micro-blogging site Twitter is working on a feature that would allow multiple users to co-author a tweet, which it is referring to as "Collaborations".
The option has yet to be made publicly available and only works after one user accepts a request to collaborate from another, reports TechCrunch.
It also seemingly hints at a possible plan to give creators a way to partner with businesses on brand ad deals -- something that is already common on rival social networks like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and others.
Twitter's "Collaborations" feature was first dug up from the app's code by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who, back in December 2021, shared references he found that indicated Twitter was working on a way for two people to become co-authors on a single tweet.
In this scenario, both people's Twitter handles and names would appear at the top of the tweet above its content.
Earlier this year, Paluzzi uncovered that a collaborations button had been added to the tweet composer screen and he discovered how the co-authors' profile pictures would appear -- one overlaid on top of the other -; when their tweeted-out "Collab" showed up in the Twitter Timeline.
Now, Paluzzi has again found further evidence of the feature's development when he tweeted out a screenshot that explains how Twitter Collaborations would work.
Twitter explained users would first ask a person or brand to "co-own" a tweet with them and wait for them to accept the request. When the other user accepts the request, both accounts are shown as co-authors on the tweet, Twitter explains in this introductory screen.
Paluzzi told TechCrunch he has not found anything in the code that would limit this feature's availability only to select users -- like creators using Twitter's Super Follows, for instance.
