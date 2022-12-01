JUST IN
Govt to launch 4th tranche of Bharat Bond ETF from Fri, to mature in Apr
BHEL among 5 bidders for deal to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains
Adani Green announces raising JPY denominated facility to refinance debt
Tata Motors total wholesales rise 21% to 75,478 units in November
VECV's total sales rise 20% to 4,903 units in November; exports down 69.7%
TVS Motor sales increases marginally by 2% to 277,123 units in Nov
Mahindra & Mahindra posts 56% rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales
Maruti Suzuki India records 14% increase in Nov sales at 159,044 units
CIEL HR acquires talent assessment company, plans IPO in Q2 of FY24
Reliance most valued Indian firm; 2 Adani units join top ranks: Study
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Govt to launch 4th tranche of Bharat Bond ETF from Fri, to mature in Apr
Business Standard

Honda Cars India's domestic wholesales up 29% in Nov to 7,051 units

Honda Cars India on Thursday said its domestic wholesales increased 29 per cent to 7,051 units in November 2022 as compared to the same month last year

Topics
Honda | Wholesale | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sony, Honda
Photo: Reuters

Honda Cars India on Thursday said its domestic wholesales increased 29 per cent to 7,051 units in November 2022 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 5,457 units to dealers in November 2021.

Exports last month stood at 726 units as compared with 1,447 units in the year-ago period.

Riding on the back of relatively better economic prospects, the demand for cars has continued well post the festive season and this momentum is also visible in our sales numbers, Honda Cars India Director, Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The company is positive that the trend will continue and it will be able to cater to the growing demand as the country goes back to the pre-pandemic mode, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Honda

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 18:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.