Honda Cars India's domestic wholesales up 29% in Nov to 7,051 units

Honda Cars India on Thursday said its domestic wholesales increased 29 per cent to 7,051 units in November 2022 as compared to the same month last year.
The company had dispatched 5,457 units to dealers in November 2021.
Exports last month stood at 726 units as compared with 1,447 units in the year-ago period.
Riding on the back of relatively better economic prospects, the demand for cars has continued well post the festive season and this momentum is also visible in our sales numbers, Honda Cars India Director, Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement.
The company is positive that the trend will continue and it will be able to cater to the growing demand as the country goes back to the pre-pandemic mode, he added.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 18:32 IST
