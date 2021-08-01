Honda Cars reports 12% rise in domestic sales at 6,055 units in Jul

-
-
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported a 12 year-on-year rise in domestic sales at 6,055 units for July.
The company had sold 5,383 units in the domestic market during July 2020, HCIL said in a statement.
Exports stood at 918 units last month, it added.
"We achieved our production ramp-up from last week of July and have streamlined supplies in line with market activity. Barring few locations, dealer outlets were mostly operational last month, albeit with lesser capacity," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel noted.
He added that the market sentiment has improved amid prevailing lower coronavirus infection rate. "We expect the upcoming festive period will help the industry to maintain this momentum."
However, the company will keep a closer watch on the challenges related to the pandemic and rising cost of acquisition of cars due to price hike from this month, he added.
