Maruti Suzuki reports 50% increase in July sales at 1,62,462 units

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 50 per cent increase in sales at 1,62,462 units in July.
The company had sold 1,08,064 units in July last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
Domestic sales increased by 39 per cent at 1,41,238 units last month as against 1,01,307 units in July 2020, it added.
Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,685 units as compared to 17,258 units in the same month last year.
Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 70,268 units as against 51,529 cars in July last year. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,450 units as compared to 1,303 units earlier.
Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, stood at 32,272 units last month as compared to 19,177 in the year-ago month, MSI said.
Exports in July were up at 21,224 units as against 6,757 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
