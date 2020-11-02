Honda Motorcycle total sales rise 2% at 5,27,180 units in October

-
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a 2 per cent increase in its total sales at 5,27,180 units for October.
The company had sold a total of 5,17,845 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales last month stood at 4,94,459 units as against 4,87,819 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 1 per cent, HMSI said in a statement.
The company's exports last month increased by 9 per cent to 32,721 units as compared with 30,026 units in October 2019.
"Riding into the festive season on a high note, our newly launched H'ness-CB350 has garnered great response in a short span of time. In less than one month of start of sales of our debut 350ccc mid-size motorcycle, our production is booked till November, even as new bookings continue to rise," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.
With the comeback of positive sentiments in the market, the company is all geared up for Dhanteras and Diwali with strict safety measures in place across all sale touchpoints, he added.
