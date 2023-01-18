JUST IN
Business Standard

Hopeful that we're reaching the end of licence Raj: IBM's CEO Krishna

"A company like ours can help the Indian government in replicating its digital public goods in other emerging economies"

Topics
IBM | indian government | emerging economies

Pranjal Sharma 

IBMâ€™s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna
Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, IBM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna tells Pranjal Sharma that a company like his can help the Indian government in replicating its digital public goods in other emerging economies. Edited excerpts:

Q. The restructuring of IBM with Kyndryl is an important development. How do you see that maturing in the next few years at a global level?

A. The pieces around the Kyndryl spin-off are complete. It’s done and behind us. The implication is it has allowed IBM to become much more focused on the two areas of consulting and software as opposed to infrastructure management. We put 100 per cent of our expense and capital behind those two areas.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 21:18 IST

