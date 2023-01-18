Hopeful that we're reaching the end of licence Raj: IBM's CEO Krishna

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, IBM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna tells Pranjal Sharma that a company like his can help the Indian government in replicating its digital public goods in other emerging economies. Edited excerpts:
Q. The restructuring of IBM with Kyndryl is an important development. How do you see that maturing in the next few years at a global level?
A. The pieces around the Kyndryl spin-off are complete. It’s done and behind us. The implication is it has allowed IBM to become much more focused on the two areas of consulting and software as opposed to infrastructure management. We put 100 per cent of our expense and capital behind those two areas.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 21:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU