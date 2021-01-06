Hospitality firm Oyo raises Rs 54 crore from Hindustan Media Ventures

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Media Ventures net falls 78% to Rs 4.4 cr in September quarter
OYO restoring full salaries in India, South Asia in phased manner
SoftBank partners with Oyo in Latin America in move for more oversight
OYO India offers voluntary separation or leave extension to employees
Oyo to focus on 50 million markets amid Covid-19 crisis: Group CEO
-
Hospitality firm Oyo has raised Rs 54 crore from Hindustan Media Ventures as part of Series F1 round, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd subscribed to 125 Series F1 Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (Series F1 CCCPS) of the face value of Rs 100 each for cash at an issue price of Rs 43.2 lakh per Series F1 CCCPS aggregating Rs 54 crore through private placement, according to the filing to Registrar of Companies.
When contacted, the company declined to comment.
The fresh fundraising by the hospitality start-up came at a time when it is slowly recovering from the impact of coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the company had laid off 300 employees, mainly from renovation and operations departments.
In September last year, Oyo, which has investors like SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Airbnb and Hero Enterprise, is reported to have liquidity of about USD 1 billion in cash and cash equivalent that gives it the room to navigate the business through the unprecedented times.
Operating on an asset-light chain of hotels and vacation homes, Oyo has over 43,000 hotels and 1.5 lakh homes around the world in its network. The company operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, UK, India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.
Hindustan Media Ventures is 74.4 per cent owned by HT Media Ltd that publishes newspapers, including the Hindustan Times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU