How Covid-19 is pushing e-commerce firms and online vendors to innovate

Last year, Padit Borkar, a tomato farmer in Bengaluru, made a profit of Rs 5 lakh by selling his harvest. This year, when the time was ripe to sell his produce, the Covid-19 crisis gripped the country forcing it to go for a complete lockdown.

Borkar’s tomatoes were rotting at the warehouse when he got to know about the ‘Harvest The Farms’ scheme launched by fresh-product supply chain firm Ninjacart. Under the HTF initiative, a customer can buy directly from farmers who are struggling to find a purchaser, on platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo, which have tied ...