How SBI customers can withdraw money from an ATM without a debit card

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday launched with which customers can withdraw money from ATMs without using a card. Bank customers can now generate a one-time pin (OTP) on their mobile application and use the pin to transact from the bank’s ATM.

How it works:

Step 1: Install YONO App on your Android or iPhone

Step 2: When you have to withdraw money from an ATM, put a request on the app, following which you will get a unique 6-digit registration number, which will be valid for 30 minutes.

Step 3: Visit the nearest ATM or points, and use that PIN to withdraw money. The customer will also get a confirmation of the cash withdrawal via SMS.

facility is available across 16,500 ATMs, pan-India. Besides the 6-digit registration number, the user will be also required to enter the YONO App PIN for cash withdrawal. The service can be used by a customer only on one device.

chairman Rajnish Kumar said the new initiative will address concerns over using debit cards at ATMs for cash withdrawals by eliminating the possible associated risks. “This feature on YONO is designed to help its users withdraw cash without a physical debit card," he said in a statement.

Using a mobile application reduces the risk of card-based frauds which arise out of skimming and

Users can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 per transaction and make two withdrawals a day using the application.