HPCL takes to LPG auto-booking of cylinders to fuel refill demand

Facing flak over the declining number of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder refills under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the government-controlled oil-marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has started the auto-booking of cylinders for inactive connections.

According to industry estimates, the company has auto-booked, without consumers' knowledge, the first refills of at least 25 per cent of its customers, or about 5 million, under the PMUY, under which free cooking gas connections are given to poor families. Of the 80.3 million consumers who ...