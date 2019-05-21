Huawei's India journey hits a wall as US tech giants up the ante

American internet major Google has banned Huawei from some of the Android mobile services, in a new twist to the continuing trade war between the US and China. Other US-based tech giants such as Intel and Qualcomm, too, have deserted Huawei globally, adding to the adverse impact on the India business of the Chinese telecom major.

International reports suggest that suppliers from Europe may follow suit, a development that could hit Huawei even harder. Marketing its handsets under brands like Huawei and Honor, the Chinese firm had managed to grow its share in the highly competitive India ...