Huawei to set up 50-bed Covid care facility in Gurugram; provide equipments

-
ALSO READ
UK bans new Huawei 5G network installation from September next year
Confident of staying in the 5G race, says Huawei India CEO David Li
Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel: Report
Chinese phone maker Honor partners with chip suppliers after Huawei split
US against use of telecom equipment from untrusted vendors like Huawei: WH
-
Telecom gear maker Huawei India said it will set up a 50-bed COVID-19 medical care facility in Gurugram in partnership with a local medical institution.
Besides, the company is facilitating the availability of 400 oxygen concentrators, 400 contactless remote vital parameter monitoring devices, 25 HFNC CPAP oxygen therapy systems, and other medical supplies worth Rs 5 crore for public hospitals, makeshift hospitals and other facilities for COVID-19.
"Given the urgency of healthcare requirements, we decided to join hands with local partners to accelerate the facilitation of urgent medical supplies to support those most affected.
"We firmly believe that this situation can be overcome with joint, comprehensive, and targeted community efforts. We at Huawei are committed to standing strong with the nation during these challenging times," Huawei India CEO David Li said in a statement.
Huawei has collaborated with local NGOs and specialised institutions to facilitate medical resources to strengthen the efforts in managing the crisis in India.
"Separately, the company is also working on setting up a 50-bed Covid care facility in partnership with a local medical institution in Gurugram for patients requiring mild medical support.
"The facility will be equipped with medical equipment like Oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, patient monitoring, etc., and will be operated by a partner medical institution," the statement said.
Huawei India has also set up an emergency team to handle all COVID-19-related concerns of employees and their dependents and provide them hospitalisation support.
It has arranged for emergency beds with oxygen support in partnership with leading hospitals for employees and their dependents.
The company said it is also contributing to meal support for more than 18,000 government school children whose families are affected by COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU