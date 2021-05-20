Huawei to set up 50-bed Covid care facility in Gurugram; provide equipments

Telecom gear maker India said it will set up a 50-bed COVID-19 medical care facility in in partnership with a local medical institution.

Besides, the company is facilitating the availability of 400 oxygen concentrators, 400 contactless remote vital parameter monitoring devices, 25 HFNC CPAP oxygen therapy systems, and other medical supplies worth Rs 5 crore for public hospitals, makeshift hospitals and other facilities for COVID-19.

"Given the urgency of healthcare requirements, we decided to join hands with local partners to accelerate the facilitation of urgent medical supplies to support those most affected.

"We firmly believe that this situation can be overcome with joint, comprehensive, and targeted community efforts. We at are committed to standing strong with the nation during these challenging times," India CEO David Li said in a statement.

Huawei has collaborated with local NGOs and specialised institutions to facilitate medical resources to strengthen the efforts in managing the crisis in India.

"Separately, the company is also working on setting up a 50-bed Covid care facility in partnership with a local medical institution in for patients requiring mild medical support.

"The facility will be equipped with medical equipment like Oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, patient monitoring, etc., and will be operated by a partner medical institution," the statement said.

Huawei India has also set up an emergency team to handle all COVID-19-related concerns of employees and their dependents and provide them hospitalisation support.

It has arranged for emergency beds with oxygen support in partnership with leading hospitals for employees and their dependents.

The company said it is also contributing to meal support for more than 18,000 government school children whose families are affected by COVID-19.

