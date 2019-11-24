HUL puts customised programmes in place to upskill its staff and plug gaps

Getting admitted into an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is far from easy for most aspirants. There are tests, group discussions and interviews to clear plus the mandatory academic qualifications and work experience that students have to flaunt to get past the admission gate.

A group of sales distributors, however, working for Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company got lucky recently. Their pure desire to upskill themselves not only saw them gain access to the campus at IIM-Ahmedabad, but the distributors, from different parts of the country, ...