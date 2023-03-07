Hyundai introduces Alcazar with 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine at Rs 16.7 L

Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched its sports utility vehicle Alcazar with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The trim comes with a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission.

Alcazar would continue to be available with the RDE-compliant 1.5 litre diesel engine as well, the automaker said in a statement.

