Hyundai introduces Alcazar with 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine at Rs 16.7 L

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched its sports utility vehicle Alcazar with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched its sports utility vehicle Alcazar with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The trim comes with a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission.

Alcazar would continue to be available with the RDE-compliant 1.5 litre diesel engine as well, the automaker said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 19:45 IST

