Hyundai introduces Alcazar with 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine at Rs 16.7 L

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched its sports utility vehicle Alcazar with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The trim comes with a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission.
Alcazar would continue to be available with the RDE-compliant 1.5 litre diesel engine as well, the automaker said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 19:45 IST
