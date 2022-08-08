Hyundai Motor sold 1 million 'green' cars in 13 years, reveals data

-
ALSO READ
Kia to drive in EV6 electric sedan in India; bookings open next month
Kia Sonet surpasses cumulative sales milestone of 150,000 units in 2 years
Kia reports 40% jump to 1.88 trn in Q2 profit riding on high-end SUVs
Skoda drives in all new Slavia: Check price, specifications here
Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan 'Ioniq 6', takes on Tesla
Hyundai Motor Group's cumulative sales of eco-friendly vehicles surpassed the 1 million mark in July, 13 years after its entry into the green-car market, data showed on Monday.
The automaking giant said its two carmaking affiliates -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. -- sold a combined 29,484 environmentally-friendly vehicles in July alone, raising their cumulative sales to 1.024 million.
The milestone came after Hyundai Motor Group entered the eco-friendly vehicle market in July 2009 by launching the hybrid model of its Avante subcompact, reports Yonhap news agency.
Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading automaker, registered cumulative sales of 556,854 units, with Kia taking up the remainder.
Hyundai Motor's Grandeur Hybrid, which debuted in 2013, was the best-selling green car with cumulative sales reaching about 184,000 units.
Kia's Niro hybrid model came next with some 126,500, followed by the Sonata hybrid with about 98,300.
Hyundai Motor Group said its sales of eco-friendly vehicles will likely grow further down the road amid the growing popularity of electric vehicles.
Overall, Hyundai Motor's second-quarter net profit jumped 56 per cent from a year earlier on improved product mix and a weak won.
Net profit for the three months ended in June rose to 3.08 trillion won ($2.34 billion) from 1.98 trillion won during the same period of last year.
In the six-month period, Hyundai sold a total of 1.88 million vehicles, achieving 43 per cent of its sales target of 4.34 million units for the year.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor