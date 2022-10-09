JUST IN
Dabur India flags up to 200 bps margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites
Indian Railway Finance Corporation's net profit nears Rs 6,100 cr in FY22
Accenture sees Q1 revenue below estimates due to currency volatility
Urban Company's consolidated losses more than double to Rs 514 cr in FY22
IPO-bound MobiKwik's total income rises 80% to Rs 540 crore in FY22
Skoda Auto India says wholesales rose 10% to 4,222 units in August
SpiceJet reports combined loss of Rs 1,247 crore in Q4FY22 and Q1FY23
SpiceJet's losses widen in Q4FY22, Q1FY23; CFO Sanjeev Taneja resigns
BYJU's receives clean FY21 audit from Deloitte, to make it public next week
Future Lifestyle Fashions Q1 loss narrows to Rs 136 cr, revenue down 8.4%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Maiden Pharmaceuticals breaks silence on cough syrup deaths in Gambia
Business Standard

Hyundai Motor India posts highest PAT in 4 years at Rs 2,861.77 cr in FY22

Hyundai Motor India Ltd recorded a 55 per cent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 2,861.77 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, its highest in four years

Topics
Hyundai Motor India  | Hyundai

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India Ltd recorded a 55 per cent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 2,861.77 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, its highest in four years, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company, which is an unlisted entity, had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,847.16 crore in 2020-21, down from Rs 2,355 crore that it had recorded in 2019-20.

The previous highest PAT of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) was at Rs 2,581.73 crore in 2018-19.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 the company had posted a PAT of Rs 2,124.17 crore, according to the data by Tofler.

In terms of operating revenue, it was also the highest in four years at Rs 47,042.79 crore in FY22, as compared to Rs 40,674.01 crore in FY21.

The Indian arm of South Korean auto major had posted an operating revenue of Rs 42,978.63 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020. In 2018-19, the company registered its highest operating revenue at Rs 43,258.09 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 the operating revenue of company, which sells a range of vehicles including popular SUVs Creta and Venue along with hatchback and sedans such as Grandi10 NIOS, i20 and Verna, was at Rs 39,208.9 crore, as per Tofler data.

In terms of domestic sales volumes, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, HMIL had sold 4,81,500 units in 2021-22. Its domestic sales volumes were at 4,71,535 units and 4,85,309 units in FY21 and FY20 respectively.

The company had posted record sales at 5,45,243 units in 2018-19, bettering what it sold in 2017-18 at 5,36,241 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hyundai Motor India

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 11:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.