If something is not worth paying for, is it worth doing, asks FT CEO

In April this year The Financial Times (FT) crossed a million paid subscribers, one year ahead of schedule. About three-fourth of these are digital. The £383-million media house has been on a roll ever since the Japanese Nikkei acquired it in 2015.

FT has been picking up all sorts of firms in events, data analytics or video to step up its digital offering. It is now relooking at India after a failed attempt in the early part of the millennium. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to FT’s Chief Executive Officer John Ridding in his office in London. Edited excerpts: There is ...