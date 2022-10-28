JUST IN
IFCI raises Rs 100 crore via preferential allotment of shares to govt
Apple's revenue, profit up despite slowing economy; not immune to recession
Infibeam Avenues gets RBI in-principle nod for payment aggregator licence
CK Birla Group eyes over 100 fertility clinics in in three-four years
Govt target of 10K new 5G towers per week is far off, say industry sources
IndiGo asks MoCA to extend wet lease period for wide body aircraft
PEs add spice firms to shelf, invest Rs 5,000 cr to expand biz, enter mkt
Swiggy denies exodus of restaurants amid deep discounting concerns
BS Number Wise: Indian deal-making enters the slow lane, shows data
Airtel Africa profit after tax down 17.2% at $180 mn in Sept quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Apple's revenue, profit up despite slowing economy; not immune to recession
Business Standard

IFCI raises Rs 100 crore via preferential allotment of shares to govt

Long-term infrastructure financier IFCI Ltd on Thursday raised Rs 100 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the government

Topics
IFCI | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

Long-term infrastructure financier IFCI Ltd on Thursday raised Rs 100 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the government.

The Committee of Directors at its meeting held on October 27 has allotted 9,29,36,802 number of equity shares at a price of 10.76 each including a premium of Rs 0.76 each share to the Government of India, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.

Following the allotment of equity shares to the Government of India on preferential basis, the shareholding of the government has increased from 64.86 per cent to 66.35 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of the company, it said.

Earlier in the day, shareholders of the company approved the proposal to issue the preferential issue of equity shares to the government as a promoter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IFCI

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.