IIFL Wealth & Asset Management Q2 PAT rise 23% to Rs 173 cr; revenue up 12%

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Finance net profit rises 30% to Rs 321 crore in March quarter
IIFL Wealth Management pays over Rs 3 crore to settle case with Sebi
India's rich club grows to 1,103; Zepto's Kaivalya youngest in Hurun list
Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra youngest Indian with net worth above Rs 1,000 crore
IIFL Finance up 8% after ADIA picks 20% in housing fin arm for Rs 2,200 cr
-
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 173 crore for three months ended September 2022.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 140 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management said in a statement.
The company's total revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 405 crore in the second quarter of 2022-23, from Rs 362 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal.
The company's board declared the third interim dividend of Rs 17 per share.
"In the near term, we are cognizant of the global volatility which can provide both challenges as well as opportunities. We continue to look out for exciting new products and opportunity areas, while remaining relatively cautious in our approach," the company's MD and CEO Karan Bhagat said.
He, further, said that people and technology remain the company's key investment themes. It would continue to add new talent and deep expertise to the organization.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 22:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU