Ikea's new campaign targets buyers ahead of first store launch in Hyderabad

Swedish furniture maker Ikea has rolled out its first communication campaign targeting Indian buyers ahead of the opening of the brand’s first store in Hyderabad . The campaign extends Ikea’s brand promise that is ‘Make Everyday Brighter’ to Indian consumers.

It captures everyday life at Indian homes and showcases company products highlighting how Ikea’s home furnishing solutions can help make living spaces more fun and functional. The television commercial treats viewers with visuals of a young boy and girl preparing cupcakes under the watchful eyes of ...