JUST IN
In layoff season, Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds
Had toyed merging with Satyam a year before it went bust: Anand Mahindra
Multilateral bodies must join hands to deal with future outbreaks: SII CEO
US Crypto lending firm Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Google cuts add to tech wipeout that has claimed over 100,000 jobs
Sodhi's exit from Amul shows chronic problem between management and board
Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost
NCLT directs lenders to maintain status quo on Reliance Capital matter
Airbus to win 235 single-aisle jet orders under Air India relaunch -sources
Bajaj Auto's electric Chetak to roll out in Europe by early 2024
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Had toyed merging with Satyam a year before it went bust: Anand Mahindra
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Layoff season continues: Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds

Wipro's attrition rate declined to 21.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in Q3FY23

Topics
Wipro | Q3 results

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Wipro
During the Q3 FY23 the total headcount of Wipro fell by 435, this after the company added 600 employees

Wipro has terminated 452 freshers on the grounds of performance. In a statement Wipro spokesperson said: “We had to let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly, even after training. At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work.”

The company further elaborated that, the evaluation process includes assessments to align employees with the business objectives of the organization and requirements of our clients.

“This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggers a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company,” said the statement.

During the Q3 FY23 the total headcount of Wipro fell by 435, this after the company added 600 employees. The company during the results said that they will continue to hire from campuses for the fiscal 2024.

Rather the company has been in news over delay in onboarding of freshers. According to media reports, the company post the results accepted that there have been delays in onboarding but they will honour every offer they have made.

Wipro’s attrition rate declined to 21.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ended December compared to the previous quarter’s 23 percent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 22:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.