India Cements re-appoints Rupa Gurunath as whole time director for 5 yrs

: The board of India Cements Ltd has
approved the re-election of Rupa Gurunath as whole time director for a five year period, with effect from March 5.
The shareholders approved the appointment at the 74th Annual General Meeting of the company held through virtual platform recently.
Gurunath holds chairmanships/directorships in Coromandel Travels Ltd, Coromandel Electric Company Ltd., ICL Shipping and India Cements Infrastructures Ltd.
She is also the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and a trustee of the India Cements Educational Trust and the India Cements Gratuity Fund.
She has been assisting Managing Director (N Srinivasan) in the day to day management and administration of the company and has been instrumental in successful and timely completion of the company's various projects, besides laying down systems resulting in huge cost savings and overall improvement in the performance of the company, the annual report said.
India Cements currently has eight operating units in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan with a capacity of 15.55 million tonnes per annum.
The company also has two cement grinding plants in Chennai and the other at Parli, Maharashtra, the report said.
