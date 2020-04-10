India-focused agri-input players with strong balance sheet better placed

Shares of agri input companies such as PI Industries, UPL, Rallis India and Coromandel International, after falling by as much as half, have rebounded by up to 36 per cent from their closing lows in March. While the news flow on normal monsoons ahead has helped lift sentiment on assumptions that it can improve kharif season prospects, the gone by rabi season has also been good in terms of higher output.

However, there are noteworthy concerns too, which may weigh on stock prices going ahead. A key one is on covid-19 led disruption and delays in crop procurement, and the other ...