India Inc borrowings from foreign markets down 41% to $2.03 billion in Oct

-
ALSO READ
FDI up 16% to $27.1 bn in Apr-Aug compared to $23.35 bn year ago: Govt data
India needs to look at ESG factors to attract major FDI investment: Aghi
FDI up by $19 bn in FY20; portfolio investment down by $13.7 bn: RBI
Govt permits up to 74% FDI under automatic route in defence sector
Statsguru: FDI inflows revive in FY20, but face Covid-19 test in FY21
-
India Inc's borrowing from foreign markets fell by nearly 41 per cent to around USD 2.03 billion in October this year compared to the year-ago period, according to the RBI data.
The domestic firms had borrowed more than USD 3.41 billion from overseas markets in October 2019.
No amount was raised by way of rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs) or masala bonds during the month under reporting in 2020 and 2019.
Of the total borrowings under the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route during October 2020, a total of USD 1.73 billion came in through the automatic route while the rest USD 300 million was through the approval route.
Under the automatic route, major borrowers included Reliance Industries Ltd (USD 1 billion for refinancing of earlier ECB); Bajaj Finance Ltd and Larsen and Toubro Ltd (USD 100 million each for the purpose of on-lending and refinancing of earlier ECB respectively).
ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd borrowed USD 52 million for new project and USD 51 million by Luxshare India, which is into manufacturing of computer, electronic and optical products, for new project funding.
In the approval route, Power Finance Corporation was the only firm to raise a total of USD 300 million in two tranches for on-lending purposes, the RBI data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU