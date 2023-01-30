JUST IN
Upgrade to 5G mobile phones to drive growth, aim 60% biz jump in 2023: POCO
Manu Jain quits Xiaomi as Chinese firm battles legal challenges in India
India's Inox Leisure reports quarterly profit as hits bring back moviegoers
Physics Wallah plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals by March
Sunlit Power partners with Lucas TVS for supply of 50,000 EVs to industries
Punjab National Bank has Rs 7,000 crore exposure to Adani Group: MD
Long-haul carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel
Nippon India AMC reports 18% YoY profit growth in Q3 to Rs 205 cr
M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey recommended for post of MDs at LIC
Adani Enterprises FPO garners 3% on Day-2; IHC throws Rs 3,200-cr lifeline
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Physics Wallah plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals by March
icon-arrow-left
Manu Jain quits Xiaomi as Chinese firm battles legal challenges in India
Business Standard

India's Inox Leisure reports quarterly profit as hits bring back moviegoers

Inox Leisure Ltd posted profit before exceptional items and tax for the third quarter, as movie buffs returned following a string of hits and splurged on pricier tickets and in-theater purchases

Topics
Inox Leisure | Q3 results | movies

Reuters  |  BENGALURU/CHENNAI 

Members of media and Jammu and Kashmir government officials wait to enter a multi-screen cinema hall run by Inox before its inauguration in Srinagar (Photo: Reuters)
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU/CHENNAI (Reuters) - Indian multiplex operator INOX Leisure Ltd on Monday posted profit before exceptional items and tax for the third quarter, as movie buffs returned following a string of hits and splurged on pricier tickets and in-theater purchases.

The company, which is in the process of merging with market leader PVR Ltd, reported profit before exceptional items and tax of 286.2 million Indian rupees ($3.51 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a net loss of 16 million rupees a year ago.

PVR also swung to a profit last quarter, underscoring a change in fortunes for India's theater operators after a slate of flop Hindi language movies earlier in the year.

A few of the more popular movies in the quarter included "Drishyam 2," a Hindi remake of the eponymous Malayalam flick, Kannada-language action thriller "Kantara," Tamil-language historical fiction "PS-1" and Hollywood's "Avatar: The Way of Water".

Revenue from operations jumped 74% to 5.16 billion rupees.

The average ticket price in the quarter increased to a record 230 rupees from 226 rupees in the comparable quarter a year earlier, while the average spend per customer was 106 rupees, up from 97 rupees and the company's highest ever.

With the INOX-PVR merger expected to be completed in the next 30-40 days, INOX in the December quarter had written off deferred tax asset of 433.7 million rupees. It also booked a 243.8 million rupees exceptional charge towards merger expenses.

 

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inox Leisure

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 20:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.