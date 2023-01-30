JUST IN
Mindspace REIT net operating income rises 16.8 % YoY on strong leasing
Business Standard

Sunlit Power partners with Lucas TVS for supply of 50,000 EVs to industries

Sunlit Power has collaborated with Lucas TVS under which it will supply 50,000 electric vehicle motors and controllers manufactured by TVS group company to various industries, a release said

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Electric mobility | Battery makers

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

electric vehicles

Storage battery maker and distributor Sunlit Power has collaborated with Lucas TVS under which it will supply 50,000 electric vehicle motors and controllers manufactured by TVS group company to various industries, a release said on Monday.

It will include motors with 1kw-15kw capacity for various applications including those for two-wheelers, high-speed passenger autos, and pick-up vans, Sunlit Power, which manufactures ARENQ brand of batteries, said in a statement.

The three-year partnership with the automotive electrical component maker will also help the company extend its sales and marketing services to facilitate the distribution of these motors and controllers pan-India, the battery manufacturer said.

"This collaboration is a step towards bolstering the EV powertrain industry in India. Our sales and service expertise, combined with Lucas TVS's motor manufacturing expertise, will provide automakers with high-end support. Also, we are looking forward to bolstering the capabilities of our team through this association," said V G Anil, head of operations at Sunlit Power.

As part of this association, Lucas TVS will train engineers with the company in maintenance and troubleshooting of the products to provide consumers with immediate service.

This will also enable the company's plan to set up motors and controller service centres across the country, the battery maker said.

"This association would helps in greatly improving our customer reach across different sectors," said Babu KSV, business head at Lucas TVS.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 19:51 IST

