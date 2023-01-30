Sunlit Power partners with Lucas TVS for supply of 50,000 EVs to industries

-
ALSO READ
Zippo targets 50% sales growth in 2023, expects strong double-digit growth
TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks
TVS Motor sales rise 13% in July to 314,639 units
TVS Motor sales up by 2% in October, sells over 300,000 units
TVS SCS extends contract with Dennis Eagle for UK aftermarket services
-
Storage battery maker and distributor Sunlit Power has collaborated with Lucas TVS under which it will supply 50,000 electric vehicle motors and controllers manufactured by TVS group company to various industries, a release said on Monday.
It will include motors with 1kw-15kw capacity for various applications including those for two-wheelers, high-speed passenger autos, and pick-up vans, Sunlit Power, which manufactures ARENQ brand of batteries, said in a statement.
The three-year partnership with the automotive electrical component maker will also help the company extend its sales and marketing services to facilitate the distribution of these motors and controllers pan-India, the battery manufacturer said.
"This collaboration is a step towards bolstering the EV powertrain industry in India. Our sales and service expertise, combined with Lucas TVS's motor manufacturing expertise, will provide automakers with high-end support. Also, we are looking forward to bolstering the capabilities of our team through this association," said V G Anil, head of operations at Sunlit Power.
As part of this association, Lucas TVS will train engineers with the company in maintenance and troubleshooting of the products to provide consumers with immediate service.
This will also enable the company's plan to set up motors and controller service centres across the country, the battery maker said.
"This association would helps in greatly improving our customer reach across different sectors," said Babu KSV, business head at Lucas TVS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 19:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU