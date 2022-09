PVR shareholders, creditors to meet on October 11 to consider INOX merger

Multiplex operator has called a meeting of its shareholders and creditors on October 11 to seek their approval for the scheme of merger with rival Leisure.

This comes after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 22 directed to call a meeting.

"We wish to inform you that pursuant to the order pronounced on August 22, 2022 and received on September 5, 2022, meetings of equity shareholders will be held through video conferencing or other audio visual means on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:30 AM," informed exchanges on Thursday.

The meeting of secured creditors of the company will be held physically at PVR's registered office in Mumbai on the same day at 3 PM, it added.

In June this year, both PVR and Leisure had said they had received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE.

However, last month non-profit group CUTS filed a complaint against the proposed merger before fair trade regulator CCI, alleging that the deal will have anti-competitive effects on the film exhibition industry.

It had requested the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate the matter.

On March 27, PVR and Leisure announced the merger to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens to unlock the opportunities in tier III, IV and V cities, besides in the developed markets.

The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX.

New cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR INOX, the had said.

