JUST IN
RE company SolarArise sells portfolio to LSE-listed investment trust
Most customers don't trust organisations over their data use in AI
Tata Power ties up with Contour for digital trade finance network
RazorpayX launches forex service for founders, to empower 1,000 startups
Adani strikes back at Hindenburg. But can he win the perception war?
Core group of secretaries to hold meeting today to clear Concor EoI
Fraud can not be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani's rebuttal
Singapore's Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports: Media report
Adani group hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure
Air India likely to post consolidated profit in current fiscal: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
RE company SolarArise sells portfolio to LSE-listed investment trust
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's Laurus Labs posts 32% profit jump on demand for drug ingredients

India's Laurus Labs Ltd reported a 32.1% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by strong demand in its businesses that make chemicals and other ingredients used in medicines

Topics
Laurus Labs | Pharamaceutical Industries | Drug demand

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

India's Laurus Labs posts 32% profit jump on demand for drug ingredients
India's Laurus Labs posts 32% profit jump on demand for drug ingredients. Photo: Bloomberg

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Laurus Labs Ltd reported a 32.1% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by strong demand in its businesses that make chemicals and other ingredients used in medicines.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 2.03 billion rupees (nearly $25 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 1.54 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue at Laurus Labs, which also makes hepatitis C and oncology drugs, rose more than 50% to 15.45 billion rupees.

Laurus Labs said revenue from its Synthesis and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) businesses, each of which account for more than 40% of total revenue, rose 210% and 49%, respectively, in the latest quarter.

While the Synthesis business manufacturers chemical substances used to make drugs, APIs are key biologically active elements in a drug that help with the desired health effects.

Laurus Labs's shares rose as much as 5.3% to 360 rupees on Monday after the results, notching their biggest intraday percentage gain since July.

The stock had declined 30.4% in 2022, compared with an 11.4% fall in the Nifty Pharma index. ($1 = 81.6750 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Laurus Labs

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.