JUST IN
HUL Q2 net profit rises 22.2% to Rs 2,670 crore; revenue up 16.4%
Ambuja Cements net profit falls 94% to Rs 51.3 crore in Sept quarter
Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 4,518 crore
Karur Vysya Bank net profit up 52% at Rs 250 cr in Q2, deposits grow
Q2 results: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' PAT up 11% to Rs 509 crore
HDFC Life reports 19% jump in Q2 earnings as policy sales pick up
JSW Steel posts surprise quarterly loss of Rs 848 crore on price slump
IDBI Bank net profit up 46% at Rs 828 cr in Q2 FY23, net NPAs down to 1.15%
Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit up 33% to Rs 2,680 cr, revenue up to Rs 8,127 cr
ICICI Bank Q2 net profit may rise 35% YoY on solid loan book, say analysts
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
HUL Q2 net profit rises 22.2% to Rs 2,670 crore; revenue up 16.4%
Business Standard

Laurus Labs Q2 profit up 14% at Rs 233 cr, revenue jumps to Rs 1,576 cr

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 233 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Topics
Laurus Labs | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Laurus Labs
Laurus Labs

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 233 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore in July-September period a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,576 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,203 crore in the year-ago period, Laurus Labs said in a statement.

Laurus Labs Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said the results reflect the company's efforts towards strengthening and diversifying its business.

He noted that the company has developed a novel delivery for pediatric HIV treatment and expects to file an NDA (new drug application) shortly.

"This should significantly enhance our market position. Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. We will continue to prioritise investments in our pipeline..," Chava stated.

On business outlook, he said, "Looking forward to the second half of 2023, we expect to deliver a strong underlying revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins of 30 per cent in FY2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Laurus Labs

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.