Latent View files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO
Business Standard

India state fuel retailers' Aug gasoil, gasoline sales down 15.34% m/m

Gasoline sales at 985,852 tonnes between Aug 1-15 were 4.93% lower compared with those between July 1-15

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

BPCL
Photo: Reuters

Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline and gasoil sales declined in the first fortnight of August from the same period last month, preliminary sales data showed.

Gasoline sales at 985,852 tonnes between Aug 1-15 were 4.93% lower compared with those between July 1-15, while gasoil sales at 2.1 million tonnes were down 15.34%, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, August 16 2021. 10:50 IST

.