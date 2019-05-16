Indian IT has a talent challenge as engineers flock to global tech centres

Indian information technology (IT) engineers are increasingly opting to work in global capability centres (GCCs) run by multinational corporations (MNCs) such as JPMorgan, HSBC, and Airbus, among others, over software services firms.

Industry experts are of the opinion that squeezing growth prospects in IT services firms and higher compensation in technology centres run by global companies are the two factors driving this trend. According to a study done by Nasscom and consulting firm Zinnov, the employee base of all such technology centres touched the 1-million mark by the end of ...