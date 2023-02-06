Indian Oil to sign MoU with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding with sustainable fuel tech provider LanzaJet to produce sustainable at its Panipat refinery in northern India, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The company has a tie up with LanzaTech for converting waste gas to ethanol, and U.S.-based LanzaJet will be helping in upgrading ethanol to jet fuel.

By 2030, 2% of will be sustainable aviation fuel, Chairman S. M. Vaidya told Reuters on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

