Indian Oil to sign MoU with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel
Business Standard

Indian Oil to sign MoU with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel

Indian Oil Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding with sustainable fuel tech provider LanzaJet to produce sustainable aviation fuel at its Panipat refinery, its chairman told Reuters

Topics
Aviation fuel | Indian Oil Corporation

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding with sustainable fuel tech provider LanzaJet to produce sustainable aviation fuel at its Panipat refinery in northern India, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The company has a tie up with LanzaTech for converting waste gas to ethanol, and U.S.-based LanzaJet will be helping in upgrading ethanol to jet fuel.

By 2030, 2% of aviation fuel will be sustainable aviation fuel, Chairman S. M. Vaidya told Reuters on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:02 IST

