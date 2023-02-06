Indian Oil to sign MoU with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel

-
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding with sustainable fuel tech provider LanzaJet to produce sustainable aviation fuel at its Panipat refinery in northern India, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.
The company has a tie up with LanzaTech for converting waste gas to ethanol, and U.S.-based LanzaJet will be helping in upgrading ethanol to jet fuel.
By 2030, 2% of aviation fuel will be sustainable aviation fuel, Chairman S. M. Vaidya told Reuters on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Bengaluru.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:02 IST
