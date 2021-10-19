IndiGo cautions candidates against fake employment offers

-
ALSO READ
Job posting activity in saw stable monthly growth of 1%: Report
Indian job market up 57% annually in Sept ahead of festive season: Naukri
Indian businesses have bullish hiring plans as they look to rebuild: Survey
Search for CXO level roles in India grows 80-100% in Sept quarter: Report
Explained: Why millions of white-collar employees want to switch jobs
-
IndiGo on Tuesday cautioned candidates to be cognizant of fake job offers, saying certain people are using the name of airline's employees to demand money in exchange for interviews, jobs or trainings.
In a statement, the airline stated: "The airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting trainings on joining."
IndiGo "strictly" advises to report the matter to the police if someone asks for money and promises a job at the airline.
"IndiGo is also taking appropriate actions for cases that get reported, along with spreading awareness," the statement mentioned.
The carrier said it is conducting anti-fake jobs campaign across social media to raise awareness on how certain people claiming to represent IndiGo are misusing the brand name and the names of its employees to demand money in exchange for jobs, interviews or trainings.
"We believe that as the market leader, it is our responsibility to identify and control such malpractices that not just impact IndiGo but also other companies in the sector," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.
"We have been working in close collaboration with law enforcement department to identify these offenders with success in the past. We hope to put an end to this menace with support from the police department and awareness amongst people," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU