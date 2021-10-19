Ahead of IPO, Ola's COO and CFO to exit the company

-
SoftBank-backed Indian ride-hailing firm Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The departures come at a time when there have been reports on Ola's plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering in the next few months.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
