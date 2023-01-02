JUST IN
IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue of non-convertible debentures
Lenders to meet on Tuesday to discuss bids for Reliance Capital acquisition
Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 200 cr via public issue of NCDs
Bharat Forge arm to acquire SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould in Tamil Nadu
Hyundai Motor elevates senior management; Tarun Garg becomes COO
2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD
Elon Musk's Tesla may unveil $25,000 Model 2 car in 2024: Report
Apple fails to deliver planned 'dedicated' classical music app in 2022
Centre may boost PLI outlay to attract iPad, MacBook production: Report
Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue of non-convertible debentures
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to be first aircraft to land at MIA on Jan 5

IndiGo flight 6E 6145 will land at the facility from Hyderabad at 9 am on Thursday, a spokesperson from MIA said

Topics
IndiGo

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft
The domestic operations will start from Thursday onwards, while international flights are expected to commence soon

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Hyderabad will be the first aircraft to land at the recently inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa on January 5, an official from the airport said on Monday.

IndiGo flight 6E 6145 will land at the facility from Hyderabad at 9 am on Thursday, a spokesperson from MIA said.

The domestic operations will start from Thursday onwards, while international flights are expected to commence soon, he said.

At least 11 arrivals are expected at the new airport on day one of operations, the official said, adding that IndiGo, Go First, Vistara and Akasa Air are in the process of setting up ticketing counters.

International operations are expected to commence from the MIA soon and we will announce the details in due course of time, the spokesman said.

On December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the MIA, the state's second airport after Dabolim airport in South Goa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 16:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU