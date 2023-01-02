Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 200 cr via public issue of NCDs

-
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($24.19 million) through the public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a term sheet.
The company's public issue will open for subscription on Tuesday and will close on Jan. 23. The issue also has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2 billion rupees.
The company is offering bonds maturing in two years, three years, five years and 10 years at an annual coupon in the 9.00%-10.45% range for investors.
Equirus Capital Services is the lead manager for the bond issue, rated AA- by CRISIL.
($1 = 82.6625 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 16:02 IST
