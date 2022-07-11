IndiGo's 75 new Airbus aircraft to be outfitted with Recaro's seats

-
ALSO READ
Legal spat over paint: Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220-mn A350 claim
Airbus details output plans as first quarter deliveries climb 13%
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
Boeing and Airbus Helicopters sign MoU to partner on H-47 Chinook
-
IndiGo's 75 new Airbus aircraft will be outfitted with "comfortable" seats of German company Recaro from January 2023 onwards to upgrade passenger experience, a statement said on Monday.
IndiGo's current fleet of over 280 Airbus aircraft are equipped with 'Dragonfly' seats of French company Safran.
Recaro's 'BL3710' economy class seat will be installed on 75 Airbus aircraft -- A320neo and A321neo aircraft -- starting from January 2023, stated the joint statement of IndiGo and Recaro on Monday.
India's largest carrier IndiGo will be the first airline in the Indian sub-continent to feature the BL3710 seat of Recaro, it mentioned.
"The combination of the ergonomic design and weight of less than 10 kg per passenger has made the BL3710 economy class seat a bestseller since it first entered the market in 2019," it noted.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, As we expand our network, domestically and internationally to cater to the travel demand, the comfortable seats will be key to upgrading the customer experience on board IndiGo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU